How safe is your street? Latest figures show 119 recorded crimes in Biggleswade - including death by careless driving

Search for crime in your area using our interactive table
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Jun 2023, 16:37 BST
Find out what crimes happened in your areaFind out what crimes happened in your area
The latest crime figures for (month) show assault and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Biggleswade.

There were 119 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 32 cases of assault.

In the town, there were 23 shoplifting offences. There were six incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences, two threats to kill and one drug trafficking offence.

Other recorded crimes include three cases of harassment and six sexual offences. On Cambridge Road, there was one death by careless driving, while on London Road, there was one incident of death or serious injury by dangerous driving.

Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 4,300 crimes reported last month, including over 370 shoplifting incidents and eight kidnappings and a murder in Clophill.