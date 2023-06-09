Find out what crimes happened in your area

The latest crime figures for (month) show assault and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Biggleswade.

There were 119 crimes recorded between May 1 and 30 including 32 cases of assault.

In the town, there were 23 shoplifting offences. There were six incidents of malicious communication, two blackmail offences, two threats to kill and one drug trafficking offence.

Other recorded crimes include three cases of harassment and six sexual offences. On Cambridge Road, there was one death by careless driving, while on London Road, there was one incident of death or serious injury by dangerous driving.