The latest crime figures for April show assaults and shoplifting are among the biggest issues facing police in Biggleswade.

There were 25 crimes recorded between March 29 and April 30 with cases of assault with and without injury and three of assault to a police officer.

There was one possession of a firearm in Winston Crescent on April 7 and one robbery in Back Street on April 24. At Stratton Business Park, one incident of criminal damage was reported on April 1. Four incidents of cannabis possession were recorded in the town.

Other recorded crimes include 22 cases of shoplifting, four harassment, and six malicious communication offences.