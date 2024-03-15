Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The latest crime figures for February show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in and around Biggleswade.

There were 170 crimes recorded between February 14 and 28 including 32 cases of assault – with two assaults on police.

In the town, there were 22 shoplifting offences, with six in Market Square in Biggleswade.

One case of modern slavery was reported in Sandy.

There were three incidents of malicious communication, three harassment crimes offences and three cases of cruelty.

There was one case of forgery or use of a drug prescription on Robert Lucas Drive in Shefford on February 20. On High Road in Sandy, there was one arson incident, not endangering life on Valentines’ Day. It was reported that threats to kill were made on Elgar Drive in Shefford.