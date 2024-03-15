How safe is your street? Latest figures show 170 recorded crimes in and around Biggleswade - including arson and modern slavery
The latest crime figures for February show shoplifting and assaults are among the biggest issues facing police in and around Biggleswade.
There were 170 crimes recorded between February 14 and 28 including 32 cases of assault – with two assaults on police.
In the town, there were 22 shoplifting offences, with six in Market Square in Biggleswade.
One case of modern slavery was reported in Sandy.
There were three incidents of malicious communication, three harassment crimes offences and three cases of cruelty.
There was one case of forgery or use of a drug prescription on Robert Lucas Drive in Shefford on February 20. On High Road in Sandy, there was one arson incident, not endangering life on Valentines’ Day. It was reported that threats to kill were made on Elgar Drive in Shefford.
Across the whole of Bedfordshire, there were more than 2,170 crimes reported last month, including over 239 shoplifting incidents, eight kidnappings and 173 assaults with injuries. In the county, there were five cases of modern slavery reported to the police and 88 drug offences, including possession and trafficking.