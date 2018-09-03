Hunt after Langford man attacked in his own home

A man was attacked at his home in Langford, near Biggleswade, on Friday.

At around 7.45pm, the victim was at his home in Riverside Gardens when he saw a person approach the back door. After opening the door, he was assaulted and slashed with a sharp object. The offender then fled.

Officers are seeking anyone in the area who may have information on the offender. He is described as a white man, in his early 20s, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket and a black pair of trousers.

Detective Constable Olyver Tomlinson, investigating this incident, said: “This was a vicious attack in which offender targeted the victim in their own home.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who might have witnessed anything suspicious in the area at this time to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 or visit online reporting centre on the force’s website, quoting reference number 40/21820/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.