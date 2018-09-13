Jailed after high speed chase through Stotfold, Henlow and Shillington

A Shefford man has been jailed for eight months and disqualified from driving for two years after driving dangerously during a police pursuit.

Harry Webb, of New Road, was also convicted of possession of class B drugs.

Webb was spotted doing around 60mph in a 30mph zone at 11.55pm on the High Street, Arlesey on 15 July. When officers followed him and turned on their blue lights, Webb failed to stop and was pursued to Stotfold, Henlow, Meppershall and Shillington.

PC Chris Thompson, who led the pursuit, said: “Webb crossed onto the opposite side of the road multiple times and went the wrong way around a roundabout. He had no regard for any other motorists or pedestrians that may have been around.

“When he went back through Meppershall, he made a hard left turn onto Fildyke Road and clipped the kerb on the other side of the road, which caused a puncture to his front tyre. Even then he didn’t slow down and was weaving through parked cars until the front offside tyre of the vehicle started to come off the rim. At this point I was able to drive in front of him and he stopped.

“We are very pleased Webb has been given a prison sentence as it was very lucky no one was injured as a result of his recklessness.”

Webb was also convicted of failing to stop for police and was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (7 September).