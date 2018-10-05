Jailed for string of thefts

The latest court news from Luton Magistrates court

On August 24

> Miss Carla Cummins aged 30 of Albone Avenue, Arlesey, was fined a total of £470 and received three penalty points for misuse of a parking space in St Neots on May 4, 2017, and speeding on the A1 at Sandy on June 19, 2017.

On August 28

> Caroline Wilkinson aged 39 of Albone Avenue, Arlesey, was fined a total of £195 and received four penalty points for speeding on Hanscombe End Road, Shillington on February 15.

> Ralf Wilsher aged 76 of Reynolds Close, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on February 20.

On August 29

> Gary Davidson aged 49 of High Street, Sandy, was fined a total of £187 amd banned from driving for six months for for speeding on Lovell Road, Oakley on two occasions on November 7, and one occasion on November 24.

On August 30

> Jamie Fletcher aged 32 of The Grange, Caldecote, was jailed for six months and fined a total of £115 for a string of offences in Sandy, Biggleswade and Bedford. He pleaded guilty to stealing 12 steaks and three joints of meat from the Sandy Co-Op on June 30, three bottles of vodka from Asda in Biggleswade on July 7, three bottles of aftershave from TKMaxx in Bedford on July 31, failed to surrender to bail, stole alcohol from Sainsbury’s in Bedford between August 6-8, was found with a kitchen knife on Castle Mound in Bedford on August 28 and was found in possession of drugs on August 28 in Bedford.

> Aaron Briggs aged 29 of Vickers Close, Biggleswade, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and fined a total of £20 for damaging a doorway at an Aragon Housing property in Biggleswade on August 10, and resisting a policeman, He was also given a 50 day suspended custodial sentence, for non payment of fines.