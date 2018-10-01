Kings Reach car attacks - more than 25 attacks police report reveals

Police crime figures for a spate of car thefts and damage in Kings Reach have revealed up to 25 incidents took place in just one night.

The latest crime figures for Biggleswade reveal the attacks, on August 27/28, were either classed as interference with a motor vehicle or theft from a motor vehicle.

Vehicles were targeted in roads including Buttercup Mead, Venus Avenue, Rutherford Way and Kennett Drive.

After the attacks police stepped up patrols in the area.

The crime figures, presented to Bigglewade Town Council at its September meeting, show 147 crimes were reported in the Biggleswade area in August.

This compares to 142 reported crimes in June.

Among the reported crimes are nine cases of harrassment, two cases of GBH, two of sending letters with intent to cause distress and eight cases of assault,

Thefts from shops and stalls continue to dog the area, but there was also two cases of sending letters with intent to cause distress, a theft of mail, one case of arson, on August 7, which was not considered a threat to life, and an assault on a police officer, which happened on August 2.

There was also a case of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control on August 15.

Two sexual offences wer reported on August 21 and August 27 but there is no date of when the offences took place.

>Bedfordshire Police are holding an Op Chain event at the Sainsbury’s superstore, Bells Brook, Biggleswade on October 4 between 1-5pm.

The aim of the event is to offer advice on how to keep vans safe and protect valuable tools from thieves.