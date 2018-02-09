Knifeman forced Chrstmas revellers to shelter in Potton pub

Christmas revellers were forced to take shelter in a Potton pub when a knifeman showed up outside in Market Square.

Jamie Peck had earlier been thrown out of The Coach House for being drunk and a nusisance late in the evening.

At Luton Crown Court 39 year old Peck, of Old Gate Close, Potton near Sandy, pleaded guilty to a charge of affray.

Simon Wilshere, prosecuting, said it was late in the evening of Christmas Eve last year when Peck turned up at the bar.

“He was very drunk and came into the pub with a drink in his hand,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told it soon became clear to staff that Peck was being a nuisance and so he was ejected towards the end of the evening.

Outside in the square, customers were preparing to make their way home.

But suddenly Peck reappeared and was brandishing a knife with an eight inch blade.

Mr Wilshere said that staff, aware of the threat, got the customers back inside.

However, one man decided Peck wasn’t posing a threat to him and decided to carry on waiting outside for his wife who was on her way to pick him up in her car.

It proved to be a big mistake. Peck suddenly rounded on the man, yelling at him “You grey headed bastard, I am going to kill you.”

The prosecutor said Peck then chased the man four times around a parked car before he managed to get back inside the bar and warn his wife not to stop in the square. Peck made off and was arrested later on Christmas Day.

Andrew Corcut, defending, said he had little recollection of the events of that night.

He said over the years Peck had had issues with alcohol and drugs, but was now taking steps to tackle his problems and had a steady job.

He was given an 18 months prison sentence suspended for two years and told he would have to carry out 250 hours of unpaid work.

He is banned from every pub and licenced premises in the village for two years.