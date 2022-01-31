Knives and suspected drugs seized from Sandy home

The seized weapons and suspected drugs

Weapons and suspected drugs were seized from a home in Sandy by Bedfordshire Police's guns and gangs unit.

A man in his 20s was arrested on the morning of January 27 on suspicion of drug supply and weapons offences.

He has since been bailed.

Knives and suspected class B drugs were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: "The growth and sale of sale of cannabis is not only illegal, but it's intrinsically linked to street violence and exploitation of vulnerable people and children.

"Boson [Bedfordshire Police's guns and gangs unit] is committed to taking drugs and weapons such as these out of the hands of criminals as part of the team's continued push to tackle serious youth violence across the county."