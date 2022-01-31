Knives and suspected drugs seized from Sandy home
A man in his 20s was arrested
Weapons and suspected drugs were seized from a home in Sandy by Bedfordshire Police's guns and gangs unit.
A man in his 20s was arrested on the morning of January 27 on suspicion of drug supply and weapons offences.
He has since been bailed.
Knives and suspected class B drugs were seized and an investigation is ongoing.
A spokesman for Beds Police said: "The growth and sale of sale of cannabis is not only illegal, but it's intrinsically linked to street violence and exploitation of vulnerable people and children.
"Boson [Bedfordshire Police's guns and gangs unit] is committed to taking drugs and weapons such as these out of the hands of criminals as part of the team's continued push to tackle serious youth violence across the county."
You can report drug-related activity online, or call 101.