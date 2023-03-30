Large knife found discarded in playing field in Clifton
Police found the blade in bushes
By Jo Robinson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 10:40 BST
Police have seized a large knife that had been discarded in Clifton's playing fields.
Bedfordshire Police carried out a weapons sweep in the village yesterday (March 29) and found the blade lying in the bushes.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "If you have any old knives that you would like to dispose of, there are weapons bins in Shefford that you can use."