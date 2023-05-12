Man arrested after motorcyclist in his 40s dies following crash with van in Dunton

A man has been arrested after a motorcyclist in his 40s died following crash with van in Dunton yesterday (May 11).

Bedfordshire Police officers were called to the scene in Cambridge Road shortly after 9am. They had received reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a Ford Transit van. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has been released on police bail.

Did you see anything?

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim.”

He appealed for anyone who saw the incident or was travelling I the area to come forward with information and dash cam footage.

