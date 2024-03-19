Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A man has been arrested in Biggleswade after police searched a property as part of a county line drug operation.

Simultaneous dawn raids were carried out across the county on March 6, with one on Heather Drive in the town. One man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. Police found an imitation firearm and three phones during the sting.

Detective Inspector Alison Whitworth, leading on County Lines in Bedfordshire Police said: “This intensification period has undoubtedly had a positive impact on our efforts to dismantle county lines.

“From the number of arrests made disrupting drug criminality to the number of engagements we’ve attended where we could have potentially saved a child from exploitation.