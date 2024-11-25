Man arrested and flats evacuated in Great Barford after ‘suspicious items’ found

A man has been arrested after police found suspicious items inside a property in Great Barford.

The items were discovered during a Bedfordshire Police raid in High Street on Thursday (November 21).

A man in his 50s was arrested under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, and has since been bailed under conditions while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Inwood said: “A police scene will remain in place in the coming days while further searches of the property are carried out. A small number of residents from flats within the property have been evacuated as a precaution while these searches take place. “We appreciate this may cause concern, but we would like to reassure the community of Great Barford that we do not believe there is any wider risk to residents.

“However, we would encourage anyone who has concerns or information to speak to officers at the scene or call 101.”

