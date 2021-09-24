Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa

Sabina Nessa

Detectives investigating the murder of Sabina Nessa have arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Sabina Nessa.

He was arrested at an address in Lewisham and taken into custody where he remains.

Detectives understand that Sabina, who grew up in Sandy and attended the University of Bedfordshire, left her home address on Astell Road, SE3 just before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17.

Police want to speak to this man and have asked for images to be shared 'far and wide'

It is believed that she was making her way through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square, Kidbrooke Village where she planned to meet a friend.

Sabina never arrived at the pub and is thought to have been murdered as she walked through the park.

Her body was found close to the OneSpace community centre within the park at around 5.30pm the following day.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday, 20 September was inconclusive.

Police are searching for this car

Police have also released images of a man they want to speak to and a vehicle they are searching for.

Police have also released an image of a silver vehicle they believe the man has access to, which was also captured in the Pegler Square area.

They are urging anyone who recognises the man and vehicle to make contact immediately.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “Our team have been working tirelessly to find the person responsible for Sabina’s murder and this has included an extensive trawl of CCTV, work which remains ongoing.

“We would ask anyone – especially those in Kidbrooke and the wider area of Lewisham and Greenwich – to take a careful look at these images to check whether you know who this man is or have seen him over recent days.

“Any information as to his identity or whereabouts could be vital for our investigation so we are asking you to share this image far and wide to ensure as many people as possible see it.”