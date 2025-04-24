Man in his 20s killed and driver in his 50s arrested after collision near Lower Stondon

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

A man in his 20s has died after a car hit a tree and caught fire.

The collision happened between Shillington and Lower Stondon at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, April 23.

Police say a white BMW hit a tree on Shillington Road before catching fire.

A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Tim Davies from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This is a deeply tragic incident, and our sincere sympathies are with the friends and family of the man who died.

“We believe a number of vehicles may have passed in the opposite direction around the time of the collision and are asking anyone who witnessed it or has any dashcam footage to please get in touch with us as a matter of urgency to help our investigation.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Crossbar.