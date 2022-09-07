Man 'seriously injured' after collision between pedestrian and car in Biggleswade

The crash happened this morning (September 7) at around 10.40am and Station Road is closed in both directions.

Officers remain at the scene of the incident.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “Station Road in Biggleswade is closed in both directions following a crash at around 10.40am this morning (Wednesday).

Bedfordshire Police

“A man has suffered serious injuries and been taken to hospital following a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

“No other vehicles are thought to have been involved.

“Any who saw the collision or has further information can contact us by calling 101 or visiting the Beds Police website to report.

“Please quote reference 127 of today.”

Bedfordshire Police posted on social media: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision in Station Road, Biggleswade.

“The road is closed whilst we deal with the incident so motorists are advised to avoid the area.