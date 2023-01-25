Meet Biggleswade policing team and share crime concerns at town centre surgery

The Biggleswade community is invited to meet the town's bobbies and share any concerns, observations and tip offs about crime.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team will be holding a surgery in the Market Square on Friday (January 27) from 10am until 1pm, as the force marks the National Neighbourhood Policing Week.

PCSO Jeeves stated on social media: "I will be in company with Central Beds Safer Communities and look forward to discussing any concerns you have. Please come along and meet us."