Meet Biggleswade policing team and share crime concerns at town centre surgery
It’s on January 27
By Jo Robinson
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 6:02pm
The Biggleswade community is invited to meet the town's bobbies and share any concerns, observations and tip offs about crime.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team will be holding a surgery in the Market Square on Friday (January 27) from 10am until 1pm, as the force marks the National Neighbourhood Policing Week.
PCSO Jeeves stated on social media: "I will be in company with Central Beds Safer Communities and look forward to discussing any concerns you have. Please come along and meet us."