Meet your neighbourhood PCSOs and share any concerns they have about crime on a walk with officers.

Members of Biggleswade Community Policing Team will be carrying out 'A Walk round the Village', as they invite residents to meet up to share any issues or just say hello.

The dates are times are as follows:

Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Upper Caldecote, April 15, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Dunton, April 15, 1.45pm – 2.30pm

Langford, April 15, 3pm – 4pm

Southill, April 16, 12.30pm – 1.20pm

Northill, April 16, 1.30pm – 2.20pm

Ickwell, April 16, 2.30pm – 3.20pm

PCSOs Lawler and Jeeves will also be in Biggleswade Market Square on April 13 between 12.30pm – 2pm.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "If you would like to join us for a walk and discuss any concerns please feel free to do so. If you have a dog please bring it down to see us."

In May, there will also be a number of community engagement events for Sandy, Potton and the surrounding areas. These events will be mobile events, with officers walking around the area.

Potton, May 26, 9am – 11am

Everton, May 27, 5pm – 6pm

Sutton, May 27, 4pm – 4.45pm

Wrestlingworth, May 27, 3pm – 4pm

Cockayne Hatley, May 27, 2pm – 3pm

Sandy, May 19, 9am – 11am

Moggerhanger, May 20, 10am – 11am

Beeston, May 20, 9am – 10am

Blunham, May 20, 1pm – 2pm

