Meet your neighbourhood PCSO and share your concerns about crime in and around Biggleswade
Officers from the community policing team are inviting people to ‘walk round the villages’ with them
Meet your neighbourhood PCSOs and share any concerns they have about crime on a walk with officers.
Members of Biggleswade Community Policing Team will be carrying out 'A Walk round the Village', as they invite residents to meet up to share any issues or just say hello.
The dates are times are as follows:
Upper Caldecote, April 15, 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Dunton, April 15, 1.45pm – 2.30pm
Langford, April 15, 3pm – 4pm
Southill, April 16, 12.30pm – 1.20pm
Northill, April 16, 1.30pm – 2.20pm
Ickwell, April 16, 2.30pm – 3.20pm
PCSOs Lawler and Jeeves will also be in Biggleswade Market Square on April 13 between 12.30pm – 2pm.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "If you would like to join us for a walk and discuss any concerns please feel free to do so. If you have a dog please bring it down to see us."
In May, there will also be a number of community engagement events for Sandy, Potton and the surrounding areas. These events will be mobile events, with officers walking around the area.
Potton, May 26, 9am – 11am
Everton, May 27, 5pm – 6pm
Sutton, May 27, 4pm – 4.45pm
Wrestlingworth, May 27, 3pm – 4pm
Cockayne Hatley, May 27, 2pm – 3pm
Sandy, May 19, 9am – 11am
Moggerhanger, May 20, 10am – 11am
Beeston, May 20, 9am – 10am
Blunham, May 20, 1pm – 2pm
Tempsford, May 20, 2pm – 3pm