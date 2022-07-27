Men charged with modern slavery and drug dealing offences in Sandy and Biggleswade

Tyrone Baker, 25, of Carisbrooke Road, Rushden, Oliver Hamilton, 20, of Russell Way, Higham Ferrers, and Declan Welch, 20, of Coopers Close, Sandy, have all been charged with conspiring together to supply cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

The three men have also been charged with five counts of holding a person in slavery or servitude, in connection to the same investigation.

Baker was also charged with a further three offences, of being concerned in the supply of cannabis, cocaine and MDMA.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “If you have concerns about drug dealing where you live, please report it to us. All of this information is logged in our systems and we will always look to take action.”

Hamilton and Welch appeared at court on Monday (July 25) and were remanded into custody, ahead of their next court appearance in August.

Baker is due to make his first court appearance today (Wednesday).

Anyone with information about drug dealing can contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or by calling 101.

You can also report information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org