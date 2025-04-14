Motorbike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on A1 near Roxton
Police were called at 4.10pm to a report of a single vehicle collision at a roundabout on the southbound A1.
No arrests were made.
Bedfordshire Police stated: "The rider of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with the central reservation.
"The southbound carriageway was closed while the vehicle was cleared away."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the Great North Road (A1) near Roxton on Saturday afternoon following reports of a motorcyclist injured in a road traffic collision.
"One man was transported to Bedford Hospital for further assessment and care."