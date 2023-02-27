Police are investigating a murder after a body was found at a home in Biggleswade on Saturday.

Officers attended an address in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, shortly after 3pm following reports of a missing woman. A body was found at the property and a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the victim is yet to be formally identified, specially trained officers are supporting family members.

Police appeal

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“We have made good headway in these early stages of our investigation and continue to follow numerous lines of enquiry in order to ascertain the events that led to this death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“At this time, we would urge anyone with information that could support our investigation to please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police by calling call 101 or via the online reporting centre quoting Operation Pasteur.