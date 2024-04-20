Annette Smith

A murder investigation has begun after the disappearance of a 74-year-old woman.

It’s believed that Annette Smith, from West Wing, Fairfield Park, near Stotfold, has not been seen since November 2023.

Detective Chief Inspector Dale Mepstead, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “We have been carrying out thorough enquiries into Annette’s disappearance and based on the information that we have, we are now treating this as a murder investigation.

“We believe that Annette was last seen on or around 11 November 2023. We are appealing for anyone who may have spoken with or seen Annette in early November to contact us, as well as anyone who may have any information about her.”