Murder trial starts for Biggleswade man accused of killing mum-of-three Sarah Albone

Sarah Albone

A jury was sworn in today (August 21) at Luton Crown Court for the trial of a man from Biggleswade accused of murdering a mother-of-three at their home in the town.

Matthew Waddell, 34, is accused of killing 38-year-old Sarah Albone between November 20 and February 26 after her body was found at an address in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade on February 25.

Sarah was reported missing by her family on February 21 after she had not been seen since before Christmas. Family and friends of the victim were present in the public gallery.

Waddell confirmed his name as he sat in the dock in a grey tracksuit. Judge Michael Simon, presiding over the case, said the trial is expected to last three weeks, with the prosecution set to open the case on Wednesday (August 23).