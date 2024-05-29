Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Around 600 knives have been surrendered in Shefford following a police crackdown.

Sceptre week, which ran between May 13-19, saw Bedfordshire Police join forces with local authority partners to conduct more than 50 intelligence-led weapons sweeps in parks and bridleways across the county. A total of 595 knives were surrendered in Shefford.

As part of a number of targeted operations to tackle knife crime across the county, officers from the force’s Boson guns and gangs unit arrested three teenagers on suspicion of reselling knives, machetes and swords.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "In a joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police, the teenagers were suspected of fraudulently purchasing 56 offensive weapons and illegally reselling them across borders via online messaging platforms. During the warrant that resulted in the arrests, officers seized three machetes, two zombie-style knives, a flick knife, cannabis and several mobile phones.

Knives recovered in Bedfordshire during Operation Sceptre. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"They have since been charged and remanded."

These latest results follow the launch of ‘Ashish’s Story’ – a short film involving the family of Ashish Nahar, 25, who was stabbed to death in Bedford in June 2023. The documentary forms part of the countywide ‘Just Drop It’ campaign, which seeks to tackle knife crime by amplifying its wider impact on families and communities.

Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention, said: “Seeing 2,223 potentially lethal weapons off our streets and suitably destroyed is a great achievement in our plight to tackle knife crime.

“However, it would be remiss of me not to note that these successes have come shortly before our county has mourned the loss of another young person because of knife crime. It’s a tragic circumstance and my thoughts remain with victim’s family during this difficult time.

“I know that these recent events often evoke calls for the force to do more and at this time I would like to reassure the community of the force’s commitment and dedication to the tireless work we are undertaking to not only tackle knife crime, but also provide our young people with options that support a brighter future free of harm.”

The 2,223 weapons recovered from Bedfordshire's 11 weapons bins since they were last emptied in May is now the second highest total recovered over a six month period by Bedfordshire Police in over five years.

John Tizard, Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: "As PCC I'm determined that Bedfordshire Police and the wider local criminal justice partners tackle knife crime vigorously. I have seen the harm it can have on victims, their families, communities and even offenders. Therefore, I very much welcome these results and commend the police service for their success in seizing and destroying all dangerous weapons.