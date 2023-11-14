News you can trust since 1891
BREAKING

New Bedfordshire network gets £200k boost to combat youth violence and exploitation

“We are a collective of partners and professionals with a vested interest in the wellbeing and welfare of young people.”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:45 GMT
The VERU team together at the launch. Picture: Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction UnitThe VERU team together at the launch. Picture: Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit
The VERU team together at the launch. Picture: Bedfordshire’s Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit

A new network of community groups and organisations has launched in Bedfordshire with the aim of tackling violence and exploitation of young people.

The Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit (VERU) Village has been given more than £200,000 to spend on projects to engage young people. Teachers, faith leaders and charities will work together to support families and professionals in combating knife crime and gang exploitation.

Today (Tuesday), the VERU has announced more than £200,000 funding for sports activities, outreach work and mentoring for youths across the county.

Most Popular

Tasha Case, the VERU’s community and engagement lead, said: “Over the last four years, the VERU has been privileged to build fruitful relationships with countless organisations and community members across Bedfordshire and beyond.

“These relationships have since become the support system and preventative measure that thousands of young people have benefitted from - that is the VERU Village.