Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting three victims - including young boy - in Arlesey and Grantham

Steven Smith, 48, of Grantham, was found guilty of sexual assault offences on two women and a boy in the 1990s in both Arlesey and Grantham.

Smith received a 14-year custodial sentence at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday (December 13) and will be on the Sex Offender’s Register for life.

Advertisement

Detective Constable Hayley Carroll, from Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “We are all incredibly pleased with this outcome. It serves as an empowering reminder to all members of our community – victims and non-victims – that it is never too late to report a crime.

Steven Smith. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

“Our hope is that this result serves as encouragement to everyone, emphasising how powerful the process of reporting can be - for both recent and non-recent offences. Sexual assault is an abhorrent crime, and child victims are very often affected into their future, and it can impact their development and growth both mentally and physically. All three of the victims are extremely pleased and relieved that they can now move forward with some closure regarding this chapter of their lives.”

Reports of sexual assault, no matter how long ago they took place, can be made to the police by visiting beds.police.uk/ro/report, or by phone on 101 for non-emergencies and 999 in an emergency. Victims of rape and sexual assault can also receive support and guidance from Bedfordshire Police and partner agencies, including the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), and will be supported through the criminal investigation process.

Advertisement