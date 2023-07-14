Police appeal after burglary in Shillington
Do you have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the area?
Police are appealing for doorbell camera or CCTV footage after a burglary in Shillington.
The burglary took place in Jepps Close on Sunday (July 9) at around 9am. The suspect is described as a man of Black heritage with short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded top with a logo across the chest, black jogging bottoms and black trainers that had a white sole.
If you have any information that can help police investigators, call 101 or report online quoting reference number 40/36929/23.