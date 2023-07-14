News you can trust since 1891
Police appeal after burglary in Shillington

Do you have CCTV or doorbell camera footage of the area?
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 13:36 BST
Close up of the front of a Bedfordshire Police car. PIC: Jane Russell/NWClose up of the front of a Bedfordshire Police car. PIC: Jane Russell/NW
Police are appealing for doorbell camera or CCTV footage after a burglary in Shillington.

The burglary took place in Jepps Close on Sunday (July 9) at around 9am. The suspect is described as a man of Black heritage with short black hair. He was wearing a black hooded top with a logo across the chest, black jogging bottoms and black trainers that had a white sole.

If you have any information that can help police investigators, call 101 or report online quoting reference number 40/36929/23.