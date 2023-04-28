Police appeal after stolen items set ablaze in a barn in Shillington
Horses also put in danger after field gate left open by fleeing offenders
Thieves in Shillington set stolen items alight causing a barn blaze and putting nearby horses at risk.
Emergency services were called to reports of a barn fire in High Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday (April 23).
After the fire was put out, officers found stolen items from a caravan nearby that had been set alight inside the barn.
An unknown number of offenders fled the scene before emergency services arrived – but left a gate open as they escaped, allowing horses to escape.
Luckily, the horses were safely recaptured and suffered no injuries.
PC Jake Creasey, investigating, said: "We are treating this incident as deliberate and are appealing to anyone who witnessed or noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward and speak to us.”
He added: "This was a senseless act of antisocial behaviour that seriously damaged someone's property and endangered the safety of several animals.
Anyone with information is asked to report it online here or call police on 101, quoting reference number 366 of 23 April.