Thieves in Shillington set stolen items alight causing a barn blaze and putting nearby horses at risk.

Emergency services were called to reports of a barn fire in High Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday (April 23).

After the fire was put out, officers found stolen items from a caravan nearby that had been set alight inside the barn.

Did you see anything?

An unknown number of offenders fled the scene before emergency services arrived – but left a gate open as they escaped, allowing horses to escape.

Luckily, the horses were safely recaptured and suffered no injuries.

PC Jake Creasey, investigating, said: "We are treating this incident as deliberate and are appealing to anyone who witnessed or noticed anything suspicious in the area to come forward and speak to us.”

He added: "This was a senseless act of antisocial behaviour that seriously damaged someone's property and endangered the safety of several animals.