Police appeal to find 15-year-old teenager last seen in Sandy

Bedfordshire Police wishes to locate 15-year-old Daniel, who is believed to be in London.

He was last seen in Sandy on Tuesday, September 6, at around 8.30am.

Bedfordshire Police stated on social media: "Can you help us find missing Daniel, 15?

15-year-old Daniel. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

"He is described as black, 5'11” and of slim, athletic build.

"When he was last seen, Daniel was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit.

"He is believed to be in the Hayes area of London.