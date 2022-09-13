Police appeal to find 15-year-old teenager last seen in Sandy
An appeal has been launched to find a missing teenager who was last seen in Sandy.
By Jo Robinson
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:02 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:02 pm
Bedfordshire Police wishes to locate 15-year-old Daniel, who is believed to be in London.
He was last seen in Sandy on Tuesday, September 6, at around 8.30am.
Bedfordshire Police stated on social media: "Can you help us find missing Daniel, 15?
"He is described as black, 5'11” and of slim, athletic build.
"When he was last seen, Daniel was wearing a grey hooded tracksuit.
"He is believed to be in the Hayes area of London.
"If you have any information about Daniel's whereabouts, please visit https://orlo.uk/llIXU or call 101, quoting reference MPC/186222."