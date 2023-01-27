Police appeal to find teenage boy missing from Stotfold since Monday
Have you seen Riley?
By Jo Robinson
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 10:14am
Police are appealing for help to find a missing teenager from Stotfold.
16-year-old Riley was last seen on Monday (January 23) and is described as being slim, 5’ 7” with cropped brown hair. It is also believed he may have links to the the Telford area of West Mercia.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If you have information, please report it to Bedfordshire Police online via https://orlo.uk/36uPx, using live webchat services, or by calling 101 quoting reference MPC/121/23.