Police close Biggleswade property that was hub for 'drug dealing and criminal activity'

Police have shut down Biggleswade property that was a hub for "drug dealing and criminal activity".

Biggleswade Community Policing Team secured a three-month closure order for a property in Reynolds Close on March 16 after reports of an attempted burglary on March 10, as well as reports of drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Three men were charged and remanded in connection with attempted aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. One man was additionally charged with assault with intent to resist arrest by a constable in execution of duty."

The property will be closed for three months. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

The order, granted by Luton Magistrates Court, means that nobody is allowed to enter the property – which has been secured and boarded up.