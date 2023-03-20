News you can trust since 1891
Police close Biggleswade property that was hub for 'drug dealing and criminal activity'

Three men were charged with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon

By Jo Robinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:40 GMT

Police have shut down Biggleswade property that was a hub for "drug dealing and criminal activity".

Biggleswade Community Policing Team secured a three-month closure order for a property in Reynolds Close on March 16 after reports of an attempted burglary on March 10, as well as reports of drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "Three men were charged and remanded in connection with attempted aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon. One man was additionally charged with assault with intent to resist arrest by a constable in execution of duty."

The property will be closed for three months. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
The order, granted by Luton Magistrates Court, means that nobody is allowed to enter the property – which has been secured and boarded up.

Posting on social media, the community team stated: "This closure order is in response to numerous reports of drug dealing and criminal activity coming from the location. The result would not have been possible without the intelligence that has been submitted. Please keep reporting so we are able to continue to enforce on this."