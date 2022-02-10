Police conduct house checks in Clifton after man approaches children

Officers are conducting house checks in Clifton following reports of a man approaching children early on Tuesday morning.

Bedfordshire Police received two reports about the individual, which has led to them stepping up security with extra patrols in the area.

It has been claimed on social media that the man tried to encourage a young girl to get into his car.

Police news.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "We received two reports relating to a man approaching children in Clifton at around 8am on Tuesday (February 8).

"We understand this is concerning and our community officers have increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance. As well as this, officers are also conducting house to house checks and reviewing CCTV.