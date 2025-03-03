Police hunt for Biggleswade man wanted for prison recall

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:12 BST
Ben MoiseyBen Moisey
Ben Moisey
Police are hunting for a Biggleswade man wanted for prison recall.

Officers are asking for help to trace Ben Moisey, 39.

Detective Constable Ben Middleman from our Operation Maze team said: “I would urge anyone with any information about Moisey’s whereabouts to contact us. It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/AD/18136/24

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice