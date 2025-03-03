Police hunt for Biggleswade man wanted for prison recall
Police are hunting for a Biggleswade man wanted for prison recall.
Officers are asking for help to trace Ben Moisey, 39.
Detective Constable Ben Middleman from our Operation Maze team said: “I would urge anyone with any information about Moisey’s whereabouts to contact us. It is also important to be aware that harbouring someone who is wanted is a criminal offence.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or report online quoting reference 40/AD/18136/24
You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.