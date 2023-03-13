News you can trust since 1891
Police hunt this man wanted for burglary and assaulting an emergency worker in Stotfold

Don’t approach him, police say

Police are hunting for this man wanted for burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

And anyone who spots him is warned not to approach him but report their location to officers.

Razvan Ceacirescu, 32, of Woodside Terrace in Nelson, Lancashire, is wanted by detectives in connection to the residential burglary and assault in Stotfold.

Detective Constable Andy Boston from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Maze burglary squad said: “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to track down burglars."

You can contact police online or by calling 101. Alternatively you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org