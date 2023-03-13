Police hunt this man wanted for burglary and assaulting an emergency worker in Stotfold

Police are hunting for this man wanted for burglary and assaulting an emergency worker.

And anyone who spots him is warned not to approach him but report their location to officers.

Razvan Ceacirescu, 32, of Woodside Terrace in Nelson, Lancashire, is wanted by detectives in connection to the residential burglary and assault in Stotfold.

Razvan Ceacirescu

Detective Constable Andy Boston from Bedfordshire Police’s Operation Maze burglary squad said: “We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to track down burglars."