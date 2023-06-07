News you can trust since 1891
Police investigate barn fire in Arlesey which caused 'significant damage'

Witness reports suggest six teenagers might have been at the scene
By James Lowson
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

Police are investigating a barn fire on Arlesey which caused significant damage to the property.

This morning (7 June) Bedfordshire Police has announced it is investigating a fire started in Hitchin Road.

Last Monday (29 May) between 8pm and 10pm, police received reports of a fire.

Police are investigating the firePolice are investigating the fire
A number of hay bales were set alight by the barn, witness reports suggest that six teenagers may have been in the area at the time.

PC Alex Rowe, who is investigating the incident, said: “The fire caused significant damage and could have caused serious harm.“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Bedfordshire Police states if you have any information or CCTV footage, please contact us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tool and quote reference number 40/28598/23.

Police also advise you can give information anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or by visiting the charity’s website here.