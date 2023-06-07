Police investigate barn fire in Arlesey which caused 'significant damage'

Police are investigating a barn fire on Arlesey which caused significant damage to the property.

This morning (7 June) Bedfordshire Police has announced it is investigating a fire started in Hitchin Road.

Last Monday (29 May) between 8pm and 10pm, police received reports of a fire.

A number of hay bales were set alight by the barn, witness reports suggest that six teenagers may have been in the area at the time.

PC Alex Rowe, who is investigating the incident, said: “The fire caused significant damage and could have caused serious harm.“If you have any information that could help our investigation, please contact us.”

Bedfordshire Police states if you have any information or CCTV footage, please contact us by calling 101 or using our online reporting tool and quote reference number 40/28598/23.

