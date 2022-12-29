Police investigate suspected Christmas Eve stabbing after Biggleswade alleyway assault

A man was found with suspected stab wounds in Biggleswade on Christmas Eve.

Just after 2.10am on Saturday (December 24), a man approached officers in the Market Square area of the town with several injuries. He was taken to hospital for treatment. The victim has been with his friend when he was approached and assaulted by four to six men in a nearby alleyway around two hours previously.

PC Ethan Edwards from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Department said: “This incident happened in a busy area on Christmas Eve. We are appealing to anyone who saw or knows anything that could help us with our enquiries to please get it touch as soon as possible.”

