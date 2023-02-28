R: Detectives investigating the discovery of a body at a home in Biggleswade have released this image of missing woman Sarah Albone who is believed to have died. L: Police at the scene on Winston Crescent.

Police involved in a murder probe after the discovery of a body in Biggleswade have released details of the missing woman believed to be the victim.

Mum-of-three Sarah Albone had been reported missing by worried family members who had not seen her since before Christmas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 39-year-old had been formally reported as missing on Tuesday, February 21.

Police investigating her disappearance discovered the body of a woman in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, on Saturday afternoon (February 25).

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, specialist officers are supporting Sarah’s family and detectives have taken the decision to release an image of her in the hope it may piece together her last known movements.

A man in his 30s who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday (25 February) remains in police custody.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: "We have specialist officers working to support Sarah’s family and we would continue to ask that people respect their privacy at this very distressing time."We have a dedicated team of detectives working hard to establish the facts around this case and are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has seen Sarah over the past few months to establish exactly what happened to her.

"We have had a really good response so far from the community in Biggleswade, however I would urge people not to speculate about what happened or share assumptions or rumours, particularly on social media.

“If you do have information, no matter how small, it could prove vital to supporting our efforts and we again would ask you to come forward and report it."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it online quoting Operation Pasteur.

Advertisement

Advertisement