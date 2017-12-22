Police on patrol after cars damaged in Biggleswade and Sandy

Bedfordshire police have increased patrols in Biggleswade and Sandy after a spate of vehicle damage.

A police spokesman said: “We’ve received reports over the last two nights that a number of vehicles that have been damaged on roads around Biggleswade and Sandy.

“Officers continue to investigate reports.

“Patrols will be taking place in the area throughout the day to provide reassurance.”

Onn social media people have been reporting paint stripper thrown on cars in Dunton, car windows smashed in Upper Caldecote and damage to cars in The Baulk and Drovers Road.

