Police probe attempted robbery at Stotfold convenience store
Details of a suspect have been release after an attempted robbery at a corner shop in Stotfold.
Officers called to a convenience store on Regent Street in Stotfold shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (October 21).
The suspect is described as 6ft and was wearing a black hoody. He fled the scene in a red car travelling down Church Road.
The force said: “Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference 403 of 21 October.”