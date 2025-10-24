Police probe attempted robbery at Stotfold convenience store

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Details of a suspect have been release after an attempted robbery at a corner shop in Stotfold.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers called to a convenience store on Regent Street in Stotfold shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (October 21).

The suspect is described as 6ft and was wearing a black hoody. He fled the scene in a red car travelling down Church Road.

The force said: “Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference 403 of 21 October.”