Police probe attempted robbery at Stotfold convenience store

By Olivia Preston

Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston
Details of a suspect have been release after an attempted robbery at a corner shop in Stotfold.

Officers called to a convenience store on Regent Street in Stotfold shortly after 8pm on Tuesday (October 21).

The suspect is described as 6ft and was wearing a black hoody. He fled the scene in a red car travelling down Church Road.

The force said: “Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact us via 101 quoting reference 403 of 21 October.”

