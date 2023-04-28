News you can trust since 1891
Police recover knife from bush in Clifton playing fields

The Biggleswade Community Policing Team posted a picture of the weapon.

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:35 BST

A knife has been discovered in bushes in Clifton playing fields.

The Biggleswade Community Policing Team posted a picture of the weapon, which resembles a tanto – a kind of Japanese knife – on its Facebook page.

The team said: “If you have any knives that you no longer want to there is two knife bins in Shefford that can be used to dispose of knives.”

The knife was recovered from a bush in Clifton playing fields.
But the post attracted criticism, with people commenting that there was a lack of local policing and knife bins.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “In terms of knife bins, the locations have been selected based on where we have seen an increase in serious youth violence and knife crime, using information from our community policing teams and from our Boson guns and gangs team, cross matched with intelligence.”

You can find out more about the work the force is doing around knife crime, and the locations of other bins, online here.