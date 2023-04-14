News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
1 hour ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
2 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
2 hours ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
2 hours ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
4 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

Police recover stolen sports car dumped in Shillington less than 8 hours after it was taken

It was reported stolen in the early hours of this morning

By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read

Police have recovered a stolen sports car that was found dumped in Shillington – less than eight hours after it was taken.

The black Mercedes was stolen today (April 14) at around 3.30am and was recovered in the village by 11am thanks to Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Officers found the stolen car. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.Officers found the stolen car. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Officers found the stolen car. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.