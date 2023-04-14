Police recover stolen sports car dumped in Shillington less than 8 hours after it was taken
It was reported stolen in the early hours of this morning
By Jo Robinson
Published 14th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Police have recovered a stolen sports car that was found dumped in Shillington – less than eight hours after it was taken.
The black Mercedes was stolen today (April 14) at around 3.30am and was recovered in the village by 11am thanks to Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
