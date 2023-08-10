Police release footage of moment Biggleswade drug dealer tried to escape through neighbours' gardens

He was the main person sending text messages offering crack cocaine and heroin for sale in the town

Andrew Augustine.

A drug dealer from Biggleswade has been jailed after trying to flee from police and hide in a neighbour’s garden.

Police have released body worn video footage from their pursuit of Andrew Augustine as he attempted to escape from officers by moving in and out of his neighbours’ gardens after they swooped on his home in Biggleswade.

An investigation by Bedfordshire Police identified the 35-year-old as the main person responsible for sending text messages offering crack cocaine and heroin for sale in the town.

Police became aware of the phone number behind the drugs line and investigations established it was linked to Augustine.

Officers executed a warrant at an address in Devon Drive in June. Among the things found at his home were nearly £5,000 in cash and two mobile phones. Police enquiries found both handsets had been used as the ‘Captain’ deal line.

Augustine pleaded guilty to being concerned in supply of crack cocaine and heroin and was on Tuesday (August 8) sentenced to spend three years in prison.

DC Adam Geary, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson guns and gangs team, said: “Drugs cause misery and damage to our communities, be it anti-social behaviour linked to drug use through to serious violence on the streets and children and vulnerable people being exploited.

“These are not just issues that affect our big towns and cities. Drugs and the damage they cause can affect every community, and children and other vulnerable people across Bedfordshire are at risk of being exploited through cuckooing and county lines.