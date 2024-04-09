Amran Bouhamed. Picture: Welwyn Hatfield Police

Police hunting for a wanted man who has connections to Luton and Biggleswade have released this picture as they appeal for help to find him.

Amran Bouhamed, 20, is wanted on recall to prison.

Anyone who sees Bouhamed, or has any information about his whereabouts, can report information online or by calling 101 – quoting reference 41/10262/24