Police seize large laughing gas canisters after stepping up patrols in Clifton

Police seized four large canisters of Nitrous Oxide from Clifton at the weekend (February 11/12).

Following reports of increased anti social behaviour in the area, Biggleswade Community Policing Team patrolled Clifton Park, keeping an eye out for trouble. Their action resulted in 13 stop searches, and four large canisters of Nitrous Oxide were handed over.

According to the Office for National Statistics, Nitrous Oxide, known as laughing gas, has become the second most popular drug behind cannabis among 16 to 24-year-olds.

The Nitrous Oxide canisters. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Acute exposure to the gas can lead to anaemia and nerve damage. More rarely, it can also cause seizures.