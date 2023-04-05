Police seize suspected cocaine and cannabis after vehicle stop in Biggleswade

Police seized cocaine and cannabis from a man and woman after a vehicle stop in Biggleswade.

Officers conducted the search at around 2.30pm on Friday, March 24, in Shortmead Street and found what they suspected were Class A and B drugs.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. This was after suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered from their vehicle.

The seized goods. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.