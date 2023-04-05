Police seize suspected cocaine and cannabis after vehicle stop in Biggleswade
Man and woman arrested
Police seized cocaine and cannabis from a man and woman after a vehicle stop in Biggleswade.
Officers conducted the search at around 2.30pm on Friday, March 24, in Shortmead Street and found what they suspected were Class A and B drugs.
A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. This was after suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered from their vehicle.
"The man was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries."