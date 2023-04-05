News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago TBEV case confirmed in UK - what you need to know about new virus
1 hour ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
2 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
2 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
2 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
2 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK

Police seize suspected cocaine and cannabis after vehicle stop in Biggleswade

Man and woman arrested

By Jo Robinson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 09:23 BST

Police seized cocaine and cannabis from a man and woman after a vehicle stop in Biggleswade.

Officers conducted the search at around 2.30pm on Friday, March 24, in Shortmead Street and found what they suspected were Class A and B drugs.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: "A man and a woman in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug. This was after suspected cocaine and cannabis was recovered from their vehicle.

The seized goods. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.The seized goods. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
The seized goods. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.
Most Popular

"The man was further arrested on suspicion of drug driving. Both have been released on bail, pending further enquiries."