A Biggleswade flat has been shut down by the police over suspected drug dealing.

The closure order, which was granted by Luton Magistrates Court, prohibits anyone from staying in or entering the Poton Road flat for the next three months.

Grand Union Housing Group worked in partnership with Bedfordshire Police and Central Beds Council after reports of “an antisocial situation” and suspected criminal activity.

Grand Union’s executive director of operations, Phil Hardy, said: “We had received complaints about damage to one of our flats and we suspected criminal activity was taking place. Knowing the impact this behaviour has on the community, we worked closely with residents to collate intelligence and evidence to submit to the police.

"Thankfully, cases like this are rare. However, when they occur, we will take action as it is important that the local community knows we are on their side and that together we can restore pride to their community. We’d like to thank those who assisted us, CBC and Beds Police to gain this closure order which we know will have a positive impact on residents. Our work now continues as we seek to regain possession of the property.”