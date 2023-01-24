Police shut down Biggleswade home used for 'drugs misuse and other criminal activity'

Officers from the Biggleswade community team were granted a partial closure order from Luton Magistrates’ Court for an address on Potton Road that had been “linked to drug dealing” and causing “other ASB issues in the near vicinity”.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "The partial closure order was issued under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act and will be in place for the next three months. This will only allow the registered occupant of the address to reside at the location. Anyone else found to be at the location could be arrested. Officers will regularly attend this location to ensure that this order is being adhered to."