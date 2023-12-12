News you can trust since 1891
Police step up patrols near Biggleswade cemetery after reports of drug dealing

Officers are encouraing people to keep on reporting antisocial behaviour
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 13:28 GMT
Police carried out high visibility patrols around Stratton WayPolice carried out high visibility patrols around Stratton Way
Police stepped up patrols near a cemetery after reports of drug dealing.

Community officers carried out high visibility patrols around Stratton Way in Biggleswade to disrupt crime, antisocial behaviour and ongoing issues in the town.

A Bedfordshire Police spokesperson said: “We’d like to reassure the community we are acting on information provided and encourage them to continue to do this. This is so an intelligence picture is built on the issues and concerns the community is facing and an appropriate policing response is then enacted.”