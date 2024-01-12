Police swoop in Sandy in cross-border dawn raids to tackle violent and organised crime

But no arrests were made in the town

Police carried out a dawn raid in Sandy as part of a cross-border operation to target violent and organised crime.

Bedfordshire Police teamed up with Thames Valley Police, Suffolk Police, Cambridgeshire Police, Northamptonshire Police and local partner agencies to execute a series of coordinated warrants in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

Warrants were carried out at multiple addresses in Sandy, Bedford, Kempston Hardwick and Eaton Bray, as well as locations in Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Suffolk.

No arrests were made in Sandy, but two men in their 30s, from Kempston Hardwick, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder relating to an incident that took place in October 2023, during which bricks and bottles were thrown at police officers. One of them was also arrested on suspicion of burglary offences in connection with a series of burglaries and vehicle thefts committed in a neighbouring county.

Two others suspected of involvement in the burglaries were arrested in Suffolk. All four men have been charged and remanded ahead of future court appearances.

Meanwhile, one car suspected of being used in crime was seized in Bedfordshire, and another in Suffolk. They will be examined by police.

