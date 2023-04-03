Police were forced to use a stinger to stop a drink-driver as he headed the wrong way up the A1.

Officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit were confronted by the Audi in the early hours of Saturday (April 1).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The aftermath of the sting (Picture courtesy of BCH Road Policing Unit)

He joined the westbound A421 going east, navigated the Black Cat roundabout the wrong way and then went north up the southbound A1.

Police stung the car and brought it to a tactical stop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But even then, the driver wouldn't open the car, so officers smashed the window to switch off the engine.