Police use stinger after drunk driver heads wrong way on the A1
It’s a miracle he didn't kill anyone, say police
Police were forced to use a stinger to stop a drink-driver as he headed the wrong way up the A1.
Officers from the Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit were confronted by the Audi in the early hours of Saturday (April 1).
He joined the westbound A421 going east, navigated the Black Cat roundabout the wrong way and then went north up the southbound A1.
Police stung the car and brought it to a tactical stop.
But even then, the driver wouldn't open the car, so officers smashed the window to switch off the engine.
In a tweet, officers said: “He was very drunk, (it’s a) miracle he didn't kill anyone.”